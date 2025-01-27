African Leaders Unite in Dar es Salaam to Accelerate Access to Energy for 300 Million People

In a significant step toward addressing Africa’s pressing energy challenges, heads of state, business leaders, and development partners will gather tomorrow in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, for the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit.

The summit marks a concerted effort to bring reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to 300 million people across the continent by 2030. This ambitious initiative represents a unique collaboration between the African Development Bank, the World Bank Group, and other global stakeholders, all united in tackling Africa’s electricity access deficit.

Currently, nearly 600 million Africans lack access to electricity—a critical barrier to development and job creation. At the summit, over 1,000 participants, including several African heads of state, will engage in discussions and forge partnerships aimed at closing this gap. With a strong presence from the private sector, the summit will chart a path toward universal energy access in Africa, focusing on leveraging new technologies and innovative financing solutions.

The event is expected to yield two major outcomes. The first is the Dar es Salaam Energy Declaration, which will outline commitments and practical actions from African governments to reform the energy sector. The second is the introduction of the National Energy Compacts—a set of country-specific blueprints that will detail targets and timelines for implementing key energy reforms. In its first phase, 12 countries—Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, and Zambia—will present their energy compacts. Other countries are expected to follow suit in subsequent phases.

The partnerships formed and commitments made at this summit have the potential to transform Africa’s energy landscape, improve millions of lives, and drive sustainable development and job creation across the continent. As Africa’s leaders and changemakers work together in Dar es Salaam, the mission to close the continent’s energy gap is set to gain significant momentum.