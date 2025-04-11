African Leaders Urge Accelerated SDG Implementation to Spur Jobs and Inclusive Growth

African heads of state and global development leaders issued a resolute call for rapid, coordinated action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) during the Eleventh Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD-11) in Kampala, Uganda.

With only five years remaining until the 2030 deadline, the forum centered on leveraging science, innovation, and regional collaboration to address sluggish progress and systemic barriers hindering inclusive economic transformation.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, hosting the event, underscored the urgency of halting raw material exports to retain value and jobs on the continent. “Exporting unprocessed minerals means donating jobs and wealth to others,” he declared, noting Uganda’s ban on such exports. “If we cannot process minerals here, they stay underground for our grandchildren to utilize.” Museveni highlighted Uganda’s employment landscape—3.6 million in agriculture, 1.4 million in industry, and 5 million in services—as a foundation for growth, with ICT emerging as a nascent sector employing 46,000.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa emphasized regional unity, stating, “Individual efforts won’t suffice. We must connect our strategies and share solutions.” His appeal aligned with broader calls to advance the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), cited by Canada’s UN Ambassador Robert Rae as pivotal for prosperity. “Africa for Africans remains relevant—regional cooperation is key,” Rae affirmed.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed acknowledged stalled progress, citing persistent inequalities and informal employment. “Our new narrative must be driven by African leadership, especially youth, and rooted in African values,” she urged. Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) Executive Secretary Claver Gatete outlined stark challenges: post-pandemic recovery, geopolitical conflicts, and a 64.3% debt-to-GDP ratio stifling growth. Africa’s current 3% GDP growth falls far short of the 7% needed to meet SDG 8 (decent work and economic growth). “Aid is unsustainable. We must mobilize domestic resources, curb illicit financial flows, and leverage pensions and sovereign funds,” Gatete stressed.

The forum unfolded against sobering data: only 10 of 144 SDG targets are on track, with 106 lagging. Leaders prioritized five goals for 2025: health (SDG 3), gender equality (SDG 5), decent work (SDG 8), marine conservation (SDG 14), and partnerships (SDG 17). Discussions highlighted actionable strategies, including scaling green industries, reskilling workers, and strengthening social safety nets.

As ARFSD-11 concluded, the consensus was clear: Africa’s path to sustainable prosperity hinges on bold policies, regional integration, and shifting from diagnosis to implementation. With the clock ticking, the forum’s outcomes may determine whether the continent can transform systemic challenges into opportunities for equitable growth.