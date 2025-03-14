African Leaders Urge Bold Reforms to Rescue Stalled Continental Trade Pact

African finance experts and policymakers convened in Ethiopia’s capital this week to confront mounting obstacles undermining the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), as infrastructure gaps, funding shortfalls, and bureaucratic inertia threaten to derail one of the world’s most ambitious economic integration projects.

During a three-day technical meeting ahead of next week’s ministerial summit, delegates grappled with stark realities: intra-African trade remains stagnant at 14.4% of total commerce—far below Europe’s 67% or Asia’s 58%—despite the AfCFTA’s launch in 2021. Ethiopia’s State Minister of Finance, Semereta Sewasew, framed the pact as a “make-or-break” lever for industrialization, urging nations to dismantle non-tariff barriers stifling cross-border SMEs. “Without actionable reforms, we risk squandering a historic opportunity,” she warned, citing Ethiopia’s $4.6 billion Addis-Djibouti railway as a model for regional connectivity.

The numbers underscore the challenge. Antonio Pedro, the UN Economic Commission for Africa’s (ECA) deputy chief, revealed that realizing the AfCFTA’s potential requires $411 billion in transport infrastructure—a figure eclipsing the combined GDPs of Senegal and Kenya. While Pedro projected a 45% trade surge by 2045 if tariffs drop, skeptics note that similar pledges under prior regional blocs like COMESA and ECOWAS yielded minimal gains. “Agreements alone don’t build roads or resolve border delays,” said Lagos-based trade analyst Ngozi Okonjo. “Africa’s trade growth has lagged rhetoric for decades.”

The ECA pushed for a shift from raw material exports to local processing, highlighting that Africa imports 90% of its fertilizers and 70% of refined petroleum despite abundant natural resources. Zimbabwe’s outgoing ministerial chair echoed calls for a fairer global financial system but sidestepped questions on how nations like Sudan or Mali—both mired in conflict—can contribute to integration.

Critics argue the AfCFTA’s success hinges on political will absent in regions prioritizing sovereignty over synergy. Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, still restricts 43% of its tariff lines to protect local industries, while East African nations feud over maize and sugar trade bans. Meanwhile, the African Development Bank estimates the continent loses $5 billion yearly to inefficient border logistics.

Yet hopeful signs emerge. The Pan-African Payment and Settlement System, designed to ease cross-border transactions, processed $12 billion in 2024—a 30% jump from 2023. Rwanda and Ghana recently eliminated visa requirements for all African nationals, mirroring Ethiopia’s push to leverage its Grand Renaissance Dam as a regional energy hub.

As ministers prepare to finalize recommendations next week, the stakes transcend economics. With Africa’s population set to double by 2050, the AfCFTA isn’t just about trade—it’s a litmus test for whether the continent can harness its demographic boom or succumb to destabilizing unemployment. “Talk won’t feed 650 million young people,” said Sewasew. “Action will.”