African Leaders Urged to Tackle Debt Crisis

As global geopolitics shift, calls for bold leadership in Africa have never been more urgent.

With the African Union Summit on the horizon, the ONE Campaign is urging African leaders to take decisive steps to address a deepening fiscal crisis that has forced many governments into a painful choice between debt repayment and investing in critical services like education and healthcare.

The ONE Campaign’s appeal comes at a time when decades of underinvestment have left African nations struggling under the weight of high borrowing costs and unsustainable debt. The organization is calling for a reimagined global financial system—one designed to free the continent from a cycle of exorbitant interest rates and relentless debt servicing. This need for change resonates with the AU’s 2025 theme of “Justice for Africans and people of African descent through reparations,” which underscores the imperative to correct longstanding historical and structural inequities.

Central to the campaign’s proposal are two transformative ideas. First, the ONE Campaign supports a “Cost of Capital” agenda under South Africa’s G20 presidency, aimed at reducing the systemic financial inequities that force African nations to pay significantly more to borrow than their wealthier counterparts. Second, the campaign advocates for replenishing the African Development Fund with a target of $25 billion—a move designed to unlock concessional financing for investments in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and climate resilience.

Serah Makka, Africa Executive Director at the ONE Campaign, explained the urgency of these reforms. “African countries pay an average of four times more to borrow than wealthier nations, with debt servicing consuming up to 58% of government revenues,” Makka said. Her remarks highlight how funds that could otherwise build vital social infrastructure are instead funneled into servicing debts—a scenario rooted in a financial system established during colonial times that continues to disadvantage independent African states.

Critics caution that while the proposals offer a promising pathway to reform, the entrenched nature of the global financial architecture presents significant challenges. Changing a system that has long been unfavorable to Africa is no small feat. Yet, for many on the continent, the ONE Campaign’s call to action represents a beacon of hope—a chance to reallocate resources toward sustainable development and break free from cycles of austerity and underinvestment.

As African leaders gather for the AU Summit, the stakes are clear. This meeting is not just about routine policy discussions; it is an opportunity to redefine the financial landscape of the continent. In doing so, African nations could pave the way for a future where the youth are empowered and the promise of shared prosperity becomes a reality. The future of Africa, many believe, rests in the hands of those who are willing to challenge the status quo and demand a financial system that truly serves its people.