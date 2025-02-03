African Leadership University and Elevate Africa Join Forces to Cultivate Africa’s Next Generation of Leaders

In a landmark move to empower Africa’s future leaders, the African Leadership University (ALU) and Elevate Africa have announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing leadership and governance skills across the continent.

The collaboration will see ALU take the lead in designing and developing a cutting-edge leadership curriculum for the Elevate Africa Fellowship, a prestigious program dedicated to equipping mid-career professionals with the tools to drive transformative change in their communities.

The Elevate Africa Fellowship is designed to empower innovators and change-makers from diverse sectors, including business, government, academia, and the arts. Over a 10-month period, participants will engage in a rigorous leadership program tailored to address the complexities of an ever-evolving world. The curriculum will feature customized training sessions, fireside chats with industry leaders, and capacity-building initiatives led by ALU’s renowned faculty.

The partnership leverages ALU’s decade-long expertise in creating mission-driven programs that combine academic study with real-world work experience. Since its inception, ALU has been at the forefront of developing ethical and entrepreneurial leaders, with a bold vision to train 3 million African leaders by 2035.

The signing of the partnership was marked by the presence of key leaders from both organizations, including ALU CEO Veda Sunassee and Elevate Africa CEO Daniel Ikuenobe. Their participation underscored the shared commitment of both institutions to nurturing the next generation of African leaders who are equipped to tackle the continent’s challenges and seize its opportunities.

“We are proud to collaborate with Elevate Africa in creating this innovative program,” said Veda Sunassee. “Our institutions share the same passion for supporting African talent in developing solutions to the problems our continent faces, and the same mission to unlock the full leadership potential of our vibrant continent.”

Daniel Ikuenobe echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the transformative impact of the fellowship. “The Elevate Africa Fellowship aims to equip participants with the skills they need to deliver tangible change in their communities. We are excited to work with ALU, a partner with a proven track record of designing groundbreaking programs. Together, we believe our fellows will become part of a strong pool of ethical and entrepreneurial leaders.”

The program is set to launch in March 2025 at ALU’s state-of-the-art campus in Kigali, Rwanda. Selected fellows will convene at the campus to begin their 10-month journey, which promises to be a transformative experience for both the participants and the communities they serve.

This partnership comes at a significant time for ALU, as the institution celebrates its 10th anniversary. Over the past decade, ALU has made remarkable strides in shaping Africa’s leaders and visionaries, with campuses in Rwanda and Mauritius. Throughout the year, ALU will host a series of events to commemorate its decennial and celebrate the impact its students and alumni have made across Africa and beyond.

As Africa continues to navigate its unique challenges and opportunities, the collaboration between ALU and Elevate Africa represents a beacon of hope. By equipping emerging leaders with the skills, knowledge, and mindset to drive progress, this partnership is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping a brighter future for the continent.