African lobby, Ban Ki-moon Center ink deal to boost climate resilience

The Nairobi-based Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ban Ki-moon Center for Global Citizens (BKMC) to advance climate resilience in Africa.

Mithika Mwenda, the executive director of PACJA, said a partnership with BKMC will inject vitality into women and youth-led adaptation programs in a continent bearing the brunt of the climate crisis.

“We intend to promote projects that foster cooperation, create and share knowledge in sustainable development and climate change,” Mwenda said in a statement issued by the PACJA in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

He added that leveraging strategic collaboration with the BKMC which is based in Vienna, Austria, will re-invigorate ongoing efforts to secure a green and resilient future for Africa’s climate disaster victims like youth, women and small-holder farmers.

Mwenda said the two parties will undertake joint research, training and awareness to support the development of policies that advance green transition in Africa where climatic shocks like droughts, floods and cyclones have escalated.

He stressed that strategic partnership combined with innovative financing and grassroots advocacy is key to strengthening the resilience of Africa’s small-holder farmers, pastoralists, youth and women who are on the frontline of the climate crisis.

Monika Froehler, the CEO of BKMC, termed a collaborative venture with PACJA a milestone in efforts to help grassroots communities in Africa adapt to global warming.

According to Froehler, the two organizations will harness their unique expertise in research, advocacy and fund-raising to promote climate adaptation for the continent’s vulnerable demographics.

Froehler said that combining the strengths of PACJA and BKMC in the fields of peace, youth and women empowerment, climate justice and human rights will boost Africa’s quest for a green, resilient and inclusive future. Enditem