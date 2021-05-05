The African Art and Culture Development Company Limited (AACD-African Market) is giving out special discounts and offers on items purchased from May 6 to 10, 2021 in commemoration of this year’s mothers’ day celebration. This is to enable all and sundry to get an affordable gift for their mothers and loved ones.

The African Market has introduced special offers for buyers to celebrate mothers, aunties, sisters, wife and the female personalities in your life. The 2021 Mothers’ day will fall on Sunday, May 9.

The AACD-African Market, located in East Legon near the ‘A&C’ Mall was established in April 2001 after 20 years of research and development, coupled with series of experiments led by the Founder and CEO, Mr Stanley S. Felten but started operations from Osu in Accra. The market has the aim of promoting local manufacturers of arts, crafts and fashion products to attract local and foreign buyers.

Fashion Designing

All you need to do is to bring the favourite dress of your loved one and come to the African Market at East Legon near the ‘A&C’ Mall, where there are designers ready to sew your dress, and other fashion wears wholly made in Ghana.

You can also come and buy already sewn dresses that would fit your mother or loved ones present it as a special gift to them.

The Yvonne Plange Enterprise

Yvonne Plange Enterprise into general handicraft wide range of Ghanaian made fashion wear and accessories by the Director, Madam Yvonne Plange, a fashion designer with more than 30 years of practice.

Madam Plange has designed for an international client over the years but with the advent of the COVID-19, sales have slowed and hence has decided to focus on the local market with all the expertise.

She started her carrier doing soft cotton dolls for children’s play and later moved into garment manufacturing with later diversification into clothing with the many years of professional practice and has been sewing on demand fashion wears.

All you need to take your measurement and she would be willing to sew for your some few weeks after or you select the neatly sewn clothing lines at the African market.

In an interview with Yvonne, she noted that she needs more buyers to patronise her well-crafted clothing and other fashion wears to know enable her to easily recover from the COVID-19 pressures and recall the laid off employers who are sitting home doing nothing due to low sales.

She has been exporting to other countries with the help of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Aid to Artisans Ghana (ATAG), and the National Association of Handicrafts Exporters (NAHE).

Settle in Style

Madam Afia Ohenewa Akuffo is the Chief Executive Officer of Settle in Style, a typical African business set up, who is into a blend of African and foreign designs to bring out the uniqueness in the African look in it.

Settle in Style crafts of African clothing styles – Khaftans, beads, beads and slippers, jewels, bags, and anything African and contemporary arts. She said her items are usually already made awaiting clients to purchase or order from any location on the globe.

Buyers can therefore from anywhere and it will be delivered through the local delivery platforms or DHL for international clients. She said the upcoming Mother’s day presents an opportunity for everyone to show love to their mothers and loved ones.

The Designer announced that due to mother’s day, Settle in Style is giving a discount to enable people to get affordable gifts for their mothers and loved ones.

Settle in Style exports to Germany and other developed countries through GEPA.

She said before COVID-19, business was okay but coming had slowed business down as foreigners no longer patronise as they would have, coupled with the restriction on social gathering in the country. Madam Akuffo is hopeful that things would pick as restrictions are being eased.

She urged Ghanaians and Africans, in general, to patronise Made in Ghana products to boost the local economy and help recover from the lost jobs and fortunes.

Thick Tall Man Hats

Additionally, Mr Kwame Owusu, CEO of Thick Tall Man Hats, makers and designers of foreign and local unisex hats to complete any outfit. Prior to the inception of COVID-19, people were patronising the hat in large quantities largely due to the events like weddings, outdooring, parties and other social programmes.

He recounted that sales were significantly affected and that the restriction on events had largely affected his business but is of full conviction that patrons would soon show up to make purchases as mother’s day approaches.

As the only company that makes the classic hats, he believes that his hat fits nicely with every outfit.

Metal and Wooden Masks Designing

Speaking with the Bead and Metal Designer, Mr Razak Adams said his unique styling of designs made people from far and near fell in love with his work and hence export to other countries.

This mothers’ day, he has asked customers and patrons to come and get customised beads and metal designs for mothers and loved ones especially as the African market is giving a discount for all buyers.

With 25 years of practice, Mr Adams said he is well positioned to use the right wood for all types of masks and design it with beads that would make it beautiful to behold. He has developed acquaintance with all forms of woods and knows the names and proper use of all types of woods.

Photoclub

The market also has within its premises, the Photoclub which focuses on everything photography and is making available 10 per cent for patrons to come and take photographs with mothers. These pictures can be enlarged and immortalise in the homes.

Photoclub is into the capturing of location based or studio-based photographs, designing of photos, retouching of photos, restoration of damaged or old photos, and colourisation of photos among many others.

Eateries

Happiness Attieke

Get the best attieke dishes in town from Happiness Attieke located right inside African Market. Happiness serves attieke in an enjoyable atmosphere with the tuna, chicken, hot wings among many others. Spend sometimes with your mother and loved ones at Happiness Attieke and you will forever remember. It serves other specially made Ghanaian and continental dishes so everyone has some food to enjoy.

Crossroad Pub and Grill

Meet all your pub and grill needs at the market with the Crossroad Pub and Grill who have amazing menu at an affordable price. Get your special grill in all types: Chicken and Chicken wings, turkey wings and pork. Come with your mother and other loved one to try the Special Crossraod Fried Rice and other specially made in Ghana dishes and you will ever be going there.

D’café

D’café is one of the best coffee shops in Accra established 2011, with a unique identity by serving imported Bakery and pastry products from Belgium and France that are freshly baked every morning in Accra to meet customers’ taste. In addition to that d cafe has its signature sandwiches that are made freshly informed of the customers and the best coffee in town. As mother’s day approaching, d cafe is willing to give out free cookies with any order above GHc50 Happy mother’s day.

Global Mother’s Day Celebration

The Celebration of Mother’s Day was to have started by Anna Jarvis of Philadelphia when, on May 12, 1907, she held a memorial service at her late mother’s church in Grafton, West Virginia. Her mother had organized women’s groups to promote friendship and health.

Within five years, virtually every state was observing the day, and in 1914, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson made it a national holiday. It has become a global phenomenon where people organise special programmes to honour their mothers and other loved ones who play motherly roles in their lives.

The situation is different from Ghana as many take to the purchase of memorable gifts for their mothers in a bid to express and compassion for them in respect to the loving care mothers give. It will be excellent to tap into the 3o per cent discount given on all items at the African market so you can surprise your mother on mothers’ day.