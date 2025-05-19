African Marketing and Tech Conferences to Shape Continent’s Digital Future

The African Marketing Confederation (AMC) and Technology Information Confederation Africa (TICON Africa) will host joint conferences from August 20-22, 2025 at Accra’s Labadi Beach Hotel, bringing together over 500 delegates from 35 African countries to address digital transformation across the continent.

The event launched on May 15 with industry leaders emphasizing the critical intersection of marketing and technology in Africa’s economic development.

David Gowu, President of TICON Africa, stated: “The 2025 conference will position delegates at the forefront of Africa’s digital economy through vital insights and future-shaping conversations.” The AMC conference will focus on “Thriving in Africa’s Evolving Markets: Trust, Trends, and Technology,” while TICON Africa’s theme centers on “Empowering Africa’s Tech Future: Innovation, Standards, and Global Influence.”

Notable participants include Professor Robert Ebo Hinson of the University of Ghana Business School, who highlighted the synergy between marketing and IT, saying: “It’s marketing that will change Ghana.” Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, Deputy CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority, connected the event to Ghana’s tourism ambitions, noting its alignment with President Mahama’s vision to make Ghana Africa’s top destination.

The conferences feature support from key African tech companies including Npontu Technologies and Delbond Technologies, with luxury brand Caveman Watches also participating. Beyond formal sessions, delegates will experience cultural programming including a beachside barbecue at the five-star venue, which Managing Director David Eduaful promises will deliver world-class hospitality.

With Africa’s digital economy projected to grow exponentially, these conferences aim to establish frameworks for sustainable technological advancement and marketing innovation across the continent. Registration remains open through the organizations’ official websites for professionals seeking to engage with Africa’s digital transformation leaders.