Morocco and the African Union (AU) on Friday inaugurated the African Observatory for Migration and Development (OAMD) in Morocco’s capital Rabat.

The OAMD will undertake the task of collecting information on African migration, coordinating policies among African countries on the matter and analyzing the phenomenon.

The African institution will provide the continent with clear data that will contribute to making decisions and developing strategies related to African migration, Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita told the press after the inauguration.

For her part, Amira El-Fadhel, the AU commissioner for social affairs, said that 80 percent of migration in the African continent is internal and 20 percent is external.

The observatory will not be limited to conducting studies and research on migration, but also offering solutions to many issues, such as the reintegration of migrants returning to their home countries and the opening of channels for legal migration with the European partners.

The establishment of the observatory in Rabat was suggested by King Mohammed VI of Morocco when he was the AU’s chairman on the issue of migration. In July 2018, the AU heads of state endorsed the king’s proposal.