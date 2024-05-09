African ministers renew commitment to transforming food systems

The quest to transform food systems in Africa has remained steadfast in helping the continent overcome the endemic challenges of hunger, malnutrition and rural poverty, ministers said on Wednesday.

Speaking during the second day of the Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, African ministers of agriculture and foreign affairs reiterated their commitment to improving agricultural systems and enhancing their productivity in the face of climatic shocks and shrinking arable land.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad Mohamed Salem Merzoug said African countries should transform their food systems to enhance resilience and productivity.

He said that the key to realizing the continent’s food security agenda lies in deploying innovations at the smallholder level to boost soil health and tackle crop pests, diseases and ecological challenges.

The summit, co-hosted by the African Union and the Kenyan government, is expected to chart a new pathway for regenerating the continent’s soils and other vital ecosystems.

Mohamed called for investments in soil health to achieve food security while protecting habitats, noting that 20 percent of Africa’s population is undernourished.

Uganda’s Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries Frank Tumwebaze emphasized the need for a harmonized approach to transforming Africa’s farming systems to enhance their ability to produce enough food for local consumption and export.

As chair of the AU Specialized Committee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Water and Environment, he stressed the importance of investing in manpower, new technologies and farmer training to boost crop yields.

Tumwebaze also stressed that Africa should promote local production of critical farm inputs such as hybrid seeds and fertilizers to shield the continent from volatile global supply chains.

Mithika Linturi, Kenya’s cabinet secretary for the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, said that policy harmonization, sustainable financing and the sharing of best practices will bolster efforts to transform Africa’s food systems.