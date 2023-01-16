African music legend Youssou N’Dour set to make 4th WOMADelaide Festival appearance in Australia

Senegalese music ‘god’, singer, songwriter, musician, composer, occasional actor, and businessman – Youssou Madjiguène N’Dour will be making his fourth appearance at the WOMADelaide Festival in March 2023.

Having thrilled audience with performance embedded in the memories of those who were present in his previous engagements at the Adelaide’s Botanic Park, toured and recorded a song with WOMAD UK co-founder Peter Gabriel, Youssou N’Dour and his band Le Super Etoile de Dakar will headline the final show of the 2023 WOMADelaide Festival on Monday, March 13.

Said to “define the essence of West African groove”, and has also collaborated with great musicians such as Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Tracy Chapman and Neneh Cherry, N’Dour has built an international fan base of millions over his 50-year career. An artist who has broken cultural barriers and gained recognition for his music, political and humanitarian commitments.

Described by the New York Times as “West Africa’s cultural ambassador to the world”, N’Dour shot to stardom with his 1994 hit song “7 Seconds” which featured Neneh Cherry.

His voice was again described [by the NY Times] as an “arresting tenor, a supple weapon deployed with prophetic authority”.

He wrote and performed the famous official anthem of the 1998 FIFA World Cup tournament in France with Axelle Red – La Cour des Grands [Do You Mind If I Play].

The maiden WOMAD [World of Music, Arts and Dance] festival in Adelaide, South Australia was held in 1992. It was a time before large-scale music festivals, and even before the term ‘world music’ meant much to anyone.

In fact, according to Ian Scobie [WOMADelaide Director], the notion world music didn’t really exist the, it had only just started as a liner in the CD racks as a category.

Having been in existence for three decades, the WOMADelaide is an iconic open-air festival set in Adelaide’s Botanic Park. It is an award winning celebration of the very best of the World of Music, Arts, and Dance.

This year’s event which will be held from March 10 to 13 will witness diverse array of artists from over twenty six countries.

By James K. Attaglo Wilson and Felix Frimpong [Media 24]