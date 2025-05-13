African Music Stars Converge in Ethiopia as AU Announces AFRIMA 2025 Host City

The African Union Commission (AUC) and the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) will host a pivotal two-day summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from May 13 to 14, 2025, to unveil the host city and calendar for AFRIMA 2025.

The event, headlined by Nigerian music legend 2Baba, will gather industry heavyweights, including South Africa’s Makhadzi, Ghana’s Stonebwoy, Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo, and Kenya’s Nikita Kering, alongside global executives for high-level discussions on Africa’s creative future.

Held at the AU Headquarters, the summit opens with a music conference themed Music Beyond Borders, featuring panels on globalization strategies and monetizing Africa’s music economy. Sessions will include voices like Bien Mekonnen, founder of Ethiopia’s Bana Records, and Leo Fakhrul of UK-based Mamba Sounds, addressing policies, cross-border collaborations, and sustainable growth for the continent’s $7 billion creative sector.

Eyob Alemayehu, AFRIMA’s Ethiopia Country Director, confirmed the host city announcement will cap the first day, alongside the reveal of AFRIMA 2025’s official theme. “This marks more than an awards season—it’s a declaration that Africa’s creative industry is advancing decisively,” he said. The evening will close with an exclusive networking dinner uniting artists, AU officials, and stakeholders to foster partnerships.

Day two shifts focus to cultural immersion, with delegates touring Ethiopia’s historical landmarks and artistic hubs. Alemayehu emphasized the dual aim: “Celebrating heritage while forging pathways for Africa’s music to dominate global charts.”

AFRIMA 2025’s framework revolves around seven pillars, from talent discovery to policy advocacy, reflecting its role as a catalyst for economic and cultural development. The event underscores the AUC’s push to leverage music as a tool for pan-African unity and global soft power, aligning with Agenda 2063 goals.

AFRIMA’s evolving format mirrors Africa’s accelerating creative influence, with the industry projected to generate 20 million jobs by 2030. By anchoring discussions in Ethiopia—a nation rich in cultural heritage yet emerging as a creative hub—the summit bridges tradition and innovation. Recent strides, like Nigeria’s Afrobeats streaming boom and Kenya’s copyright reforms, highlight the sector’s potential. However, challenges persist, including infrastructure gaps and royalty collection inefficiencies. AFRIMA’s emphasis on policy dialogue signals a maturation of continental stakeholders’ approach, moving beyond celebration to institutionalizing growth. As global players eye Africa’s youthful market, initiatives like this could redefine how the continent exports its cultural capital.