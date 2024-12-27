African Music Week Accra: Redefining Global Connections and Opportunities for African Music

This December, Accra will become the epicenter of African music as African Music Week (AMW) launches its first African edition, marking a transformative milestone for the continent’s music industry.

Taking place at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Conference Room, the event will showcase the dynamic musical culture of Ghana while positioning the country as a global hub for cultural exchange, industry collaboration, and music tourism.

AMW Accra promises to serve as a strategic platform for African artists, music professionals, and stakeholders to connect with global markets. As the event unfolds, it will highlight Ghana’s role in the evolution of African music and its potential to serve as a gateway for international partnerships. The event is expected to elevate Ghana’s music scene on the global stage while providing a unique opportunity for emerging talents to break through.

Julz Ossom, President of African Music Week, underscored the significance of the event, stating, “AMW is about creating opportunities, building networks, and positioning African artists as key players in the global music industry. Accra, with its rich musical heritage and cultural vibrancy, is the perfect place to host this next chapter.”

The event, themed “Bridging Continents Through Music and Culture,” aims to foster long-term global relationships, helping African artists connect with audiences, industry leaders, and collaborators worldwide. Drawing on the success of AMW’s Toronto edition, which earned international acclaim, AMW Accra is set to build on Ghana’s rising reputation as a cultural powerhouse, further positioning the country as a center for music tourism.

One of the central discussions during the event will revolve around how Ghana can leverage its growing music tourism industry to boost economic growth and cultural exchange. Alongside insightful panel discussions, the event will feature a star-studded lineup of performances from leading Ghanaian artists such as Trigmatic, Bugatti Bonsu, and Feli Nuna, as well as emerging artists from other parts of the world. The event will also provide various networking opportunities for artists, industry executives, and investors to connect, share ideas, and form collaborations.

Ghana’s choice as the host city for this edition of AMW is no coincidence. With its vibrant festivals, rich history, and flourishing creative industries, Ghana has become a focal point for cultural tourism in Africa. The country’s growing global influence, particularly during the “Year of Return” festivities, is expected to enhance the visibility of the event. Furthermore, AMW Accra is strategically designed to help local artists expand their international reach, build relationships with the African diaspora, and unlock new opportunities in global markets.

The event not only serves as a cultural and economic platform but also has a deeper mission: to foster collaboration between African music markets and global industry leaders. Through this event, AMW Accra hopes to catalyze long-term partnerships that will allow African music to have a greater impact on the global stage, creating a more inclusive and diverse music ecosystem.

For AMW, the Accra edition is a vital first step in its broader mission of elevating African music globally, culminating in the main African Music Week Festival in 2025. In a region where musical talent often faces barriers to access and visibility, AMW’s commitment to breaking these barriers reflects the urgency of supporting African artists and offering them a platform to shine internationally.

Event Details:

Date : December 27, 2024

: December 27, 2024 Venue : GIPC Conference Room, 4th Floor, Accra, Ghana

: GIPC Conference Room, 4th Floor, Accra, Ghana Time: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Featured speakers include Khadijat El-Alawa, CEO of The Continent Live/Universal Music Sync & Brands; Ruddy Kwakye, Founder and CEO of The Rave Group; Bola Ray, CEO of EIB Network Ltd; and Yoofi Grant, CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre.

As AMW Accra moves forward, it will serve as a beacon for Africa’s growing musical influence, one that will continue to bridge continents, enhance economic growth, and create opportunities for both local and global artists. The event signals a pivotal moment in the ongoing transformation of Ghana into a leading cultural hub in the global music industry.