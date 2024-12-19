African Music Week – Accra launch: kicking off the countdown to 2025

This December, the vibrant rhythms of African music will take center stage as African Music Week (AMW) launches its first-ever African edition in Accra, Ghana. As a premier platform dedicated to amplifying African talent and connecting global music markets, AMW Accra promises to be a transformative event that will redefine the landscape of African music and culture.

Taking place at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Conference Room, this historic event will bring together a diverse blend of artists, music professionals, policymakers, and cultural enthusiasts from around the world. AMW Accra will not only spotlight the best of Ghana’s thriving music scene but also serve as a bridge for international collaborations, showcasing the vast potential of the African music industry.

A Platform for Growth and Global Connections

With the theme “Bridging Continents Through Music and Culture,” AMW Accra will create opportunities for African and diaspora artists to connect with international audiences, forge partnerships, and access untapped markets. The event builds on Ghana’s growing reputation as a global cultural hub and leverages the success of AMW’s Toronto edition, which has already gained international acclaim.

“African Music Week is about creating opportunities, building networks, and positioning African artists as key players in the global music industry. Accra, with its rich musical heritage and cultural vibrancy, is the perfect place to host this next chapter,” says Julz Ossom, President of African Music Week.

Program Highlights

Panel Discussion: Music Tourism in Ghana – Leveraging It to Build a Sustainable Music Industry

Industry leaders, including renowned Ghanaian artists and policymakers, will explore how music tourism can drive economic growth and cultural exchange.

Showcase Performances

A star-studded lineup featuring Ghana’s brightest talents, including Trigmatic, Bugatti Bonsu, and Feli Nuna, alongside emerging artists from Canada and beyond.

Networking Opportunities

Stakeholder engagements, open-house networking sessions, and music business stands will connect artists with industry executives, investors, and fans.

Why Ghana? Why Now?

Ghana has emerged as a cultural powerhouse, drawing global attention with its vibrant festivals, rich history, and burgeoning creative industries. AMW Accra aims to solidify Ghana’s position as a nexus for music tourism, leveraging its unique blend of tradition and innovation to attract international audiences.

This launch is strategically timed during Ghana’s “Year of Return” festivities, ensuring maximum exposure to both local and international audiences visiting the country.

AMW Accra will serve as a catalyst for Ghanaian artists to expand their reach, connect with diaspora communities, and unlock global opportunities.

Building Bridges Between Africa and the World

Beyond the music, AMW Accra reflects a deeper mission: to bridge continents, cultures, and industries through the universal language of music. The event aspires to foster long-term partnerships between African and international music markets, creating a more inclusive and dynamic global music ecosystem.

Join Us in Accra

African Music Week Accra invites music lovers, industry professionals, and cultural enthusiasts to be part of this historic event. Whether you’re an artist seeking global exposure, a music executive scouting fresh talent, or a fan eager to experience the heartbeat of African music, AMW Accra is the place to be.

Event Details:

Date: December 27, 2024

Venue: GIPC Conference Room, 4th Floor, Accra, Ghana

Time: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Featured Speakers Include:

Khadijat El-Alawa – CEO, The Continent Live/Universal Music Sync & Brands

Ruddy Kwakye – Founder & CEO, The Rave Group

Bola Ray – CEO, EIB Network Ltd

Yoofi Grant – CEO, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre

“African Music Week Accra is a vital initiative to bridge cultural and economic ties between Ghana and Canada. By exploring music tourism, we aim to empower artists, create sustainable opportunities, and position Ghana as a creative powerhouse on the global stage. This event also kicks off the journey to the main African Music Week Festival in 2025,” said Julz Ossom, Founder & Director of AMW.

About African Music Week (AMW): African Music Week is an international platform dedicated to connecting African and global artists, industry leaders, and audiences. AMW Accra, an extension of the Toronto-based AMW, serves as a strategic hub for cultural exchange, innovation, and economic growth within the music industry. The Accra launch marks the beginning of the countdown to the 2025 African Music Week Festival.