African nations asked to hasten energy transition in fight against climate change

Hastening the transition from non-renewable to renewable energy will help mitigate the effects of climate change in Africa, environmental activists noted on Thursday.

They, therefore, asked African governments to prioritize generation of power from renewable energy sources that include wind, solar and geothermal.

“Africa’s energy transition should be motivated by the need to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions and alleviation of climate change effects. In Africa, energy poverty remains a significant concern with millions of people still lacking access to electricity,” Ali Malekane, a South African climate activist, said during a continental online debate on climate change organized by Climate Story Lab Africa as part of celebrations of Climate Week.

Malekane said Africa is rich in renewable energy sources that include hydro, solar and wind thus correct planning will lead to the right energy mix and at the same time assuage negative effects of climate change.

Eugene Kwizera, a Kenyan environmentalist, said non-renewable energy is most expensive though it is readily available, which has expanded its usage hastening effects of climate change.

“Africa is not using wind and solar energy yet it has these resources in abundance. Countries have the capability and the resources but political goodwill is missing. Priorities are not right when it comes to investment in renewable energy,” Kwizera said.

Jeremy Atambo, a climate activist from Kenya, said that to transition from non-renewable energy, African leaders should stop the debate on whether climate change is a crisis or not.

Similarly, Maria Gitau, a conservationist, noted that if African nations invest in renewable energy, which is cheaper, their economies would take off as they will also be fighting climate change. Enditem