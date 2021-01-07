Despite continuing concern over COVID-19 pandemic in most African countries, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Thursday that the rescheduled 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) will still go ahead as planned.

CAF media department made the remarks via email when asked by Xinhua on whether the competition will be called-off amid concern over COVID-19 that has seen some players from teams that are expected to take part in the CHAN tournament contracted COVID-19.

The CHAN tournament, featuring players who play football in their domestic leagues, is scheduled to take place in Cameroon from Jan. 16 to Feb. 7.

It was supposed to have taken place last year, but was rescheduled to this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The CHAN will take place from Jan. 16 to Feb.7 in Cameroon. The CAF Medical Committee is working hard to facilitate the football resumption in the best conditions. Yacine Zerguini, Vice President of the said committee, reviews the CAF health protocol in the COVID-19 era, and makes recommendations for the success of Total CHAN, Cameroon 2020,” reads the responses from CAF media department.

Namibia is in group D alongside Zambia, Guinea and Tanzania.

Others that qualified to the tournament are defending champion Morocco, Rwanda, Togo, Uganda, Congo, DR Congo, Libya, Niger, Mali, Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso and host Cameroon. Enditem