African Nations Must Invest in Space Talent to Compete, Experts Urge

African leaders and space science advocates are sounding the alarm over the continent’s urgent need to cultivate skilled professionals in space technology, warning that lagging expertise risks leaving Africa behind in the global race for cosmic innovation.

The call came during discussions at the African Union (AU) summit in Addis Ababa, where officials outlined a stark reality: while countries like Nigeria and South Africa have launched satellites, most African nations lack even basic space policies, let alone a trained workforce to drive progress.

Tidiane Ouattara, president of the African Space Council, stressed the gap in specialized knowledge during a media briefing on the sidelines of the summit. “We don’t have the critical mass of experts required to fully tap into space science,” he said, noting that over 60% of Africa’s population is under 25—a demographic he called both a “golden opportunity” and a pressing challenge. “If we equip this generation with the right skills, they can revolutionize how we tackle climate disasters, urban planning, and food security through satellite data.”

The African Space Agency (AfSA), established in 2023 as an AU organ, has been tasked with closing this skills divide by fostering collaboration between nations and accelerating training programs. Ouattara categorized Africa’s 54 countries into three tiers: pioneers like Egypt and South Africa, which have decades of experience; newcomers such as Ethiopia and Kenya, now investing in fledgling programs; and a majority still without dedicated space policies or institutions. This fragmentation, he argued, undermines the continent’s collective potential.

“You can’t build a space sector in isolation,” Ouattara emphasized, pointing to weak data-sharing practices and inconsistent regulations as key hurdles. “Partnerships—within Africa and globally—are non-negotiable.” He highlighted applications like disaster response and climate modeling, where satellite technology could save lives and economies, but only if nations pool resources and expertise.

The push comes amid a global surge in space investment, with private companies and governments alike vying for dominance in satellite communications, earth observation, and even lunar exploration. Yet Africa accounts for less than 1% of the world’s space spending, according to industry estimates. While pioneers like Nigeria have used satellites to monitor deforestation and piracy, critics argue progress remains uneven. Rwanda, for instance, launched its first satellite in 2019 through a partnership with Japan, but relies heavily on foreign training.

Ouattara’s vision hinges on standardized education frameworks and AU-backed initiatives to attract youth into STEM fields. “This isn’t just about launching rockets,” he said. “It’s about using space data to predict droughts, plan cities, and protect livelihoods.” Skeptics, however, question whether political will and funding will match the ambitious rhetoric, particularly in nations grappling with poverty and instability.

As the AU summit continues, the message is clear: Africa’s cosmic aspirations depend on earthbound investments—in classrooms, labs, and policies that turn its youth into a generation of space innovators. The alternative, experts warn, is ceding the final frontier to others while the continent watches from the ground.