African Naturopathic Leader Joins Paris Graduate School

The Paris Graduate School has appointed Professor Raphael Nyarkotey Obu as a Visiting Scholar and African Representative for Naturopathic Education, underscoring the institution’s commitment to global expertise in integrative health.

The announcement, made by Dr. Souha Akiki Svahn, President and Founder of the school, highlights Professor Nyarkotey’s extensive work in holistic medicine and health policy across the African continent.

Dr. Svahn praised Professor Nyarkotey’s achievements in an official letter of appointment, noting his “outstanding contributions to naturopathy, traditional medicine, and healthcare policy across Africa, along with your trailblazing distinction as the first naturopath to be called to the Bar in Africa (The Gambia), have distinguished you as a leader of global significance.” This rare combination of medical and legal expertise has positioned him as a key figure in bridging regulatory frameworks and holistic health practice.

In his new role as African Representative, Professor Nyarkotey will serve as the primary liaison between the Paris Graduate School and educational authorities, professional associations, and health institutions throughout Africa. He is tasked with fostering academic collaborations, supporting the development of naturopathic curricula, and strengthening professional standards to ensure that practitioners across the region adhere to rigorous training and ethical guidelines.

As a Visiting Scholar, Professor Nyarkotey will also contribute directly to the school’s academic programs. His responsibilities will include advising on curriculum development, leading research initiatives, delivering guest lectures, and facilitating international exchanges aimed at advancing the scientific foundation of naturopathic medicine. These activities are designed to integrate traditional knowledge with contemporary research methods, promoting a more comprehensive approach to health and wellness.

The appointment represents a significant milestone in the recognition of African leadership within the field of integrative health. Dr. Svahn conveyed the school’s enthusiasm in welcoming Professor Nyarkotey, stating, “We are honored to welcome you to the Paris Graduate School community in this distinguished capacity and look forward to the many impactful contributions you will bring.”

This development comes at a time when interest in naturopathic and traditional medicine is rising globally. Africa’s rich heritage of herbal and holistic therapies, combined with emerging regulatory frameworks, creates fertile ground for innovation in health education. Professor Nyarkotey’s dual qualifications in naturopathy and law position him uniquely to navigate these evolving landscapes, ensuring that educational standards keep pace with both cultural traditions and modern scientific rigor. His appointment not only enhances the Paris Graduate School’s international profile but also reinforces Africa’s growing role as a hub for integrative medicine research and policy development.