African Newspage, Project Syndicate Announce Content Partnership

LAGOS, Nigeria, 21 March 2025-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- African Newspage, a leading Pan-African digital publication reporting Africa’s development, has entered into a content partnership with Project Syndicate, an international nonprofit media organization that publishes and syndicates original, engaging, and thought-provoking commentaries by global leaders and thinkers on a variety of global topics.

Whereas African Newspage seeks to bridge the gap in African media’s reportage of sustainable development issues, guided by the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union’s Agenda 2063, Project Syndicate offers incisive perspectives from leading global thinkers on economics, politics, science, and culture, creating an unrivaled global venue for informed public debate.

The duo’s content collaboration allows the African Newspage to publish, distribute, reproduce and archive curated commentaries on African and global development in English from Project Syndicate’s content feed across its digital platforms, ensuring its African audience gains access to insights from Project Syndicate’s leading global thinkers.

Nicolas Chatara-Morse, CEO of Project Syndicate said they are always on the lookout for quality media partners such as African Newspage to share important ideas about key issues shaping global affairs.

“We are delighted and honored to be working with African Newspage and to provide their readers with commentaries by global experts on a broad range of crucial topics relevant to the sustainability and development agendas. The additional reach these ideas will now have in Africa is of paramount importance,” said Chatara-Morse.

Beyond content syndication, the partnership opens the door for future collaborations around journalist training, virtual and live events as well as knowledge exchange opportunities. Both organizations have expressed a commitment to securing the partnership’s impact through editorial and capacity-building initiatives.

Adam Alqali, Editor-In-Chief of African Newspage expressed his organization’s keen commitment to collaborating with Project Syndicate which he described as the world’s leading opinion page.

“We believe Project Syndicate’s quality commentaries and analyses on global and African development will complement African Newspage’s uniquely Pan-African coverage of African development issues. Beyond content collaboration, we will explore other potential areas of collaboration, particularly around journalist training as well as live and virtual events,” Alqali said.

African Newspage and Project Syndicate believe this collaboration would foster a deeper understanding of trends and dynamics of sustainable development in Africa, enhancing the quality of public discourse, shaping policy development, and empowering African audiences through credible, engaging, and thought-provoking commentaries.

