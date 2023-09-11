African Para Games 2023: Ghana Amputee Football team crowned champions

The Ghana Amputee Football team have been crowned champions after coming from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 in the final of the 2023 African Paralympic Games football tournament at the MacDan Park in Accra.

Known as The Black Challenge they entered the final seeking revenge over the Moroccans, having lost 2-1 to the North Africans at the group stage.

The Moroccans started the game much stronger as they posed more threat in attack to Team Ghana, forcing goalkeeper (his name) into making saves.

They eventually broke the deadlock in the 38th minute through a beautiful curler into the top left corner after a mistake by midfielder, Allotey who gave the ball away cheaply in midfield.

The Black Challenge started the second half much better as they kept on mounting pressure on the Morocco defense and forcing goal keeper into making some wonderful saves.

After series of pressure, the football gods finally smiled on the Ghanaian side in the dying embers of the game as Hamza Mohammed finished off a beautiful team move to bring Team Ghana back on level terms.

As the place erupted with the crowd singing and cheering them on, Team Ghana, took advantage of the momentum and took the lead.

Captain Richard Attah scored from a beautifully worked freekick to complete and give the Black Challenge a 2-1 lead in extra time to win the trophy for Team Ghana.

He thanked God, the executive of Ghana Amputee Football, the LOC, the technical staff, media and all those who have supported them to win at home.

