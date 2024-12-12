African Paralympic Committee Congratulates President-Elect Of The Republic Of Ghana

The African Paralympic Committee (AfPC), the Paralympic Movement and the entire Sports Fraternity across the continent of Africa, extends their warm congratulations on your decisive victory in the Ghana’s Presidential Elections and prays for divine success as you prepare to assume the responsibilities and challenges of your high office in Ghana.

We in the sports industry have no doubt about your capabilities to lead this great West African nation to the next level of socio-economic development and prosperity, through your visionary and inclusive transformational policies and programmes.

We are very much aware of your track record in recognizing the significance and contribution of sports to national development which informed your transformational policy on sports tailored on “systematic long term investments in sports under a comprehensive National Sports Policy to guide the development of: • Sports Infrastructure • Sporting talents and Human Resource • Sports Governance and Administration Ethics • Life-long participation and inclusivity • Sports for economic and social development • A framework for implementing the African Union’s Sports Agenda 2063 (Africa we want) and the SDG Sports-Related Goals”.

As you prepare to take your new responsibilities, we want to bring to your attention that presently, Ghana is the host to the Head-office of the African Paralympic Committee, its President is a Ghanaian and the inaugural African Para Games was also hosted and organized in Ghana in 2023. Therefore, the AfPC looks forward to working with you and your government to further accelerate the development and promotion of sports in general and disabilities sports in particular on the continent of Africa.

We are looking forward to a well-defined and structured sports administration under your leadership that will prioritize and champion proper management of sports.

On behalf of the Executive Board and the Membership pf the African Paralympic Committee, we congratulate you, Mr. President-elect.

SAMSON DEEN

PRESIDENT