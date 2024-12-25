African Paralympic Committee President Sends Festive Greetings To The Paralympic Fraternity

President of the African Paralympic Committee (AfPC), Samson Deen, has sent season greetings to the entire Paralympic fraternity. In a letter, the president acknowledged the journey and the growth made by the organization in 2024.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Paralympic family for their continued dedication while also predicting the approaching year to be an even more successful one.

Samson Deen wrote in the letter:

“Dear Paralympic Family,

The year 2024 has been remarkable, characterized by mixed feelings – excitement and anxiety; notwithstanding, we have every cause to be grateful to God for how far he has brought us. I sincerely appreciate your selfless support and devotion to the cause of our continent.

The events at the Paris 2024 Paralympics are unforgettable. The demonstrable friendship at the September 3 Dinner and Gala Night event, coupled with the grand performance and podium achievements of our athletes at the Paris 2024 Games, are not only remarkable and cannot be overlooked but also worthy of celebrating. For this, the AfPC Board salutes you, our committed and dedicated headship, as well as our gallant athletes, for making Africa proud.

The new season, 2025, will be characterized by many activities, namely the President’s Zonal visits and engagements, the IPC General Assembly, and the AfPC General Assembly (GA).

As we celebrate this year’s achievements, let’s prepare for the exciting and glorious new year. With devotion, unity, and understanding, we shall surmount any unexpected challenges.

On behalf of the AfPC Board, I wish you the best season and God’s blessings.”