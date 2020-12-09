African regional and West African sub-regional groups which observed Monday’s general elections in Ghana are satisfied with the conduct of the elections, said a statement early Wednesday.

In a joint statement, the election observation groups from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union (AU) and the United Nations Office in West Africa and Sahel (UNOWAS) commended the people of Ghana for the peaceful conduct of the polls.

“As Ghanaians await the announcement of final official results by the Electoral Commission, the heads of the ECOWAS and AU election observation missions in Ghana, with UNOWAS, urge all political stakeholders and the citizenry to exercise patience and remain calm,” the statement said

They also urged state institutions in charge of the elections to discharge their duties with professionalism and transparency.

Monday’s elections were generally peaceful, but the Ghana Electoral Commission (EC) was unable to announce the presidential election results within the promised 24-hour period.

The Ghana EC said Wednesday on social media that “to ensure accuracy and transparency of the presidential election results, our officials continue to undertake a robust and participatory collation process at the National Collation Centre.”