African Science Academy Graduate 40 Girls in Various STEM Fields

The African Science Academy (ASA) has held its 6th graduation ceremony, with 40 young women drawn across Africa graduating with various certificates in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

The girls-only Advanced Level school for math and science founded by African Gifted Foundation is a boarding school for young women from across the continent with outstanding mathematical and science potential.

The young women, in just one year, completed the globally respected Cambridge International A Levels in Mathematics, Further Mathematics and Physics. They were also provided with robotics and computer science programmes alongside their A-Levels to prepare them for careers in engineering, science, computing and more.

Magnificent representation of diversity

Speaking during the ceremony as guest speaker, award-winning businesswoman and activist Dr. Yvonne Thompson CBE urged the graduates – who were drawn from 12 countries across the continent including Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria and Togo – to seize the opportunity provided them by ASA to lead the continent’s transformation.

“You are the magnificent representation of Africa’s rich diversity, and as you commence your journey you have shown that you have the thirst for life, for knowledge, for progress, innovation and being able to conquer all obstacles the world to come will inevitably throw at you,” she told the graduates.

Epitome of dedication, persistence, courage

Dr. Thompson further reminded the graduates that as they weave their path to the top, they should always be guided by the fact that they carry with them the wisdom of Ghana, the resilience of Rwanda, the resourcefulness of Uganda, the heart of Burundi, the rhythm of Zimbabwe, the warmth of Togo, the strength of Nigeria, the spirit of Cameroon, the richness of Tanzania and the pride of Kenya. “Know that you stand before us as the epitome of dedication, persistence and courage. And, together, you are a great force of nature,” she stated.

Biggest class ever

Describing them as the first of the Academy’s ambitious future expansion plans, he said: “Now it is your time to leave us and go off to achieve amazing things. It is a wonderful time, actually, to go out and make your mark. It is a time of extreme technological change. There is so much going on in the world of technology, which will influence everything”.

In the near-future, Dr. Ilube said, the Academy hopes to commence building a campus as part of a long-term plan to allow for the enrolment of more students.

Privilege to witness this collective brilliance

The Headteacher, Ms. Gifty Ghansah, spoke fondly of the graduates in her remarks, saying: “In a world where science, engineering and mathematics play an increasingly critical role, it is truly a privilege to witness the collective brilliance of these young minds”.

She said through sheer grit and determination, the all-women graduates demonstrated that they are future leaders of the STEM world. “They have proven that gender is no barrier to success, and their achievements are a testament to their intelligence, passion and unwavering belief in their abilities,” Ms. Ghansah reiterated.

The beacon of hope

On her part, the deputy head prefect, Praise Kudzai Machengere who hails from Zimbabwe, praised Dr. Ilube for believing in them and illuminating the paths of their countless dreams.

Ms. Machengere on behalf of her colleagues also thanked Ms. Ghansah for her love, leadership, and unwavering support throughout their journey. “You have been a guiding light, providing us with strength when we needed it and moments of laughter and celebration when we least expected it,” she said.

Awards

The school’s management gave out several awards during the ceremony; including Best Student in A-level Further Mathematics and Overall Best Student in Academics, which were picked up by Merveille Solim Sama of Togo.