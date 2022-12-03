African scientists rule out health, environmental risks of genetically engineered crops

African scientists said on Wednesday that genetically modified (GM) food crops will help boost Africa’s capacity to meet food and nutrition security and that they are safe for human consumption.

The scientists who met in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital under the Network of African Science Academies (NASAC) noted that the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the World Health Organization have analyzed thousands of scientific studies and concluded that genetically engineered crops are safe for human consumption.

“Commercialized genetically modified crops have a history of safe use and are proven to be a highly successful farm tool delivering production, environmental and safety benefits,” Ratemo Michieka, chairman of Kenya National Academy of Science said.

Michieka added that food from biotech crops has been eaten for 25 years with no health risks being reported, adding that research on these crops is reviewed and approved in accordance with national and international science protocols.

The scientists noted that most African countries, including Kenya, have the biosafety capacity to regulate GM research and products before commercial production is allowed. In addition, African countries have put in place competent national biosafety agencies that are signatories to the Convention of Biological Diversity and are also partners to the Cartagena Protocol, said the scientists.

More than 90 scientists from 25 African academies have been meeting in Nairobi for the past three days to discuss how the continent can strengthen its capacity for sustainable agriculture and food systems.

Mahouton Norbert Hounkonnou, President of NASAC urged African governments to embrace appropriate technologies that can promote sustainable agriculture and food systems in the continent.

Hounkonnou said that with the application of evidence-based research, scientists are capable of boosting Africa’s capacity to sustainably meet food and nutrition security for its growing population.

According to scientists, more than 70 countries have adopted biotech crops while developing countries grew 56 percent of the global biotech crop area compared to 44 percent for industrial countries. They recommended the adoption and commercialization of approved biotech crops to help address food insecurity and improve the livelihoods of Africa’s rural population. Enditem