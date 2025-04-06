African Startups Secure $460M in Q1 as Fintech Leads, Gender Gap Persists

By
News Ghana
-
0
Startup
Startup

African startups raised $460 million in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 5% decline from the $486 million secured in the same period last year, according to newly released data.

While the figure represents the second-lowest quarterly total since late 2020, investor interest in scalable ventures remained steady, with 52 startups securing deals of $1 million or more—consistent with the two-year average.

Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and Egypt continued to dominate fundraising, collectively attracting 83% of total investment. Kenya and Nigeria each claimed 24%, followed by South Africa (22%) and Egypt (14%). Togo emerged as an outlier, ranking fifth after mobility platform Gozem secured a $30 million Series B round, its largest single deal.

Fintech retained its position as the most funded sector, capturing 46% of total capital. Major raises included $53 million for cross-border payments firm LemFi and $38 million for South African insurtech startup Naked. Energy and logistics followed at 18% and 10%, respectively, reflecting growing investment in grid solutions and supply chain innovation.

The quarter also underscored entrenched gender disparities. Startups led by female CEOs received just 2% of total funding—approximately $10 million—with the largest allocation being a $6.2 million grant to South African biotech firm African Biologics. Excluding grants, female-led ventures accounted for a mere 0.7% of capital. Overall, all-male founding teams secured 67% of funding, while gender-diverse teams claimed 20%. Solo male founders received 11%, compared to 1% for solo female founders or all-female teams.

The persistent funding gap highlights systemic barriers facing women entrepreneurs in Africa’s tech ecosystem, despite incremental gains in gender-diverse team investments. Similar disparities have been documented since at least 2020, when female founders received 1.2% of total venture capital, per Africa: The Big Deal reports. Sectoral concentration remains another concern: fintech’s dominance—while aligned with Africa’s digital finance boom—risks overshadowing high-potential fields like climate tech and healthcare.

Geographic inequality persists as well. The “Big Four” nations have consistently captured over 75% of funding since 2021, raising questions about support for startups in smaller markets. While outliers like Togo demonstrate sporadic progress, analysts argue broader regional diversification is critical for continent-wide economic resilience. As investors eye Q2, balancing scalable returns with equitable capital distribution may determine whether Africa’s startup boom evolves into an inclusive transformation.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here