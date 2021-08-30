African SVOD Subscriptions Report 2021: Netflix will Account for 51% of the Subscribers by End-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “African SVOD Subscriptions” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report forecasts 15.06 million paying SVOD subscriptions in Africa by 2026, triple from the 5.11 million expected at end-2021. From the 10 million additions, South Africa and Nigeria will each supply 2.3 million. These two will be the only countries with more than 1 million subscriptions.

Netflix will account for 51% of the region’s SVOD subscribers by end-2021. Its share will fall to 39% by 2026 (5.84 million subscribers – double from 2.61 million in 2021). Disney+ will start in 2022 – but only in an expected 12 countries – with 2.17 million paying subscribers forecast by 2026.

This report covers SVOD movie and TV episode developments. It comes in two parts:

Insight: Africa overview as well as detailed country analysis for Cote d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda in a 28-page PDF document.

A 62-page Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2026 for 35 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

