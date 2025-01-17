African Tech Entrepreneurs Urged to Embrace Community Values for Market Growth

British-Ghanaian tech entrepreneur, Degraft Osei Kwame Jnr., has emphasized the importance of integrating African community values into the development of technology platforms in order to create authentic user experiences that resonate across the continent.

According to Osei Kwame Jnr., embracing these indigenous values is crucial for African tech companies seeking to gain a foothold in competitive sectors like social media and tourism, where local players are often trying to catch up with dominant global platforms.

“We need to move away from simply copying Silicon Valley’s playbook. Our strength lies in our communal values—the way we naturally build connections and share experiences. When we embed these principles into our tech solutions, we create something that truly resonates with African users,” he told the B&FT.

One of the prominent examples of this philosophy is Osei Kwame Jnr.’s creation, Luupli—a social media platform designed to bridge the gap between creators in Africa and those in the diaspora. Aimed at empowering creators from underserved communities, Luupli addresses key issues in the global creator economy, including inequitable monetization, lack of content ownership, and limited access to brand collaborations.

“Luupli is more than just a social media platform—it’s a space designed to create real opportunities for creators, especially those from underserved communities around the world,” Osei Kwame Jnr. explained. He emphasized that the platform ensures creators retain control over their work and are compensated fairly, a significant shift from the prevalent model seen in many mainstream platforms.

The global creator economy, valued at approximately US$104.2 billion in 2022, is expected to reach US$528.39 billion by 2030. However, it has come under fire for its unfair revenue-sharing practices, with creators in marginalized regions often left at a disadvantage. Luupli is seeking to challenge this status quo by providing transparent revenue-sharing models, gifting systems, and subscription opportunities.

“It’s about making sure every creator, no matter where they come from, has the chance to succeed,” Osei Kwame Jnr. stated. He added that the platform’s goal is to empower creators in regions where opportunities have historically been limited, thereby transforming the way they engage with audiences and generate income.

Luupli’s impact is already being felt within Ghana’s growing tech ecosystem, with the platform officially registered in the country and working with several local contractors and consultants. “Luupli is already registered in Ghana, and we currently work with several contractors and consultants across different divisions—all of whom work remotely,” said the founder, while outlining plans for future expansion. “As we grow, we plan to establish a physical office in the country. This will allow us to invest directly in local talent, contribute to Ghana’s thriving tech ecosystem, and foster innovation within the region.”

The platform has also created opportunities for the diaspora community, which plays a significant role in the country’s economy. According to estimates, there are around 4 million Ghanaians living abroad, responsible for approximately US$4.3 billion in remittances sent back home in 2023. Luupli offers them a way to stay connected with their culture, families, and communities while providing economic opportunities.

“Luupli is designed to bring people together, no matter where they are in the world. For Ghanaians in the diaspora, it is a way to stay connected—not just with family and friends, but with the culture and stories that feel like home,” Osei Kwame Jnr. explained.

The platform also incorporates traditional African values of collaboration and community, with features such as “Luups,” which enable creators to collaborate and produce content that engages audiences. These features reflect the company’s broader mission to build authentic communities that empower creators, users, and brands alike.

With increasing concerns about the spread of misinformation, Luupli has implemented advanced content moderation tools and clear community guidelines to combat fake news and ensure that the platform remains a trustworthy space for its users.

In a world where digital platforms are continuously evolving, Luupli’s monetization features are poised to offer African creators a valuable opportunity to reach global audiences. “Whether you are a musician, a travel blogger, or an entrepreneur, Luupli provides the platform to grow your brand, showcase your talent, and make a real impact,” said Osei Kwame Jnr.

By focusing on authentic storytelling and fostering niche communities where people can connect based on shared interests, Luupli is not only creating opportunities for content creators but also strengthening connections across borders, bringing people closer to their roots and culture in meaningful ways.