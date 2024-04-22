African Tech Ventures Invited to Apply for the Investment Showcase at the 8th Africa Tech Summit London

LONDON, England, 22 April 2024-/African Media Agency(AMA)/-Africa Tech Summit (ATS) London, the leading tech conference that drives business and investment opportunities across the continent, will host its eighth edition on June 7th, 2024, at the London Stock Exchange.

The previously sold-out summit gathers over 300 African and international tech leaders, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and corporates to discuss the future of African technology and innovation. African tech ventures seeking partnerships or investment opportunities are invited to apply for the Investment Showcase, taking place on June 7th, 2024. The showcase aims to connect investor-ready ventures with investors.

The showcase offers startups unparalleled opportunities to present their business model to investors and potential partners, garner exposure, and secure funding to propel their growth.

Abraham Itule, Founder and CEO of Safiri, a Tanzanian transport and logistics startup, secured funding following his pitch at the Africa Tech Summit London last year. His solution showcased Safiri’s potential to revolutionize transportation in Africa, capturing investors’ attention, and leading to a successful funding round. Safiri enables people and goods to get from one place to another.

“Coming to the summit, I made sure to have no expectations, so it was a pleasant surprise connecting with an investor who saw the potential in our vision and decided to invest in our startup. This investment has been instrumental in propelling us to the next stage of our growth, enabling us to scale our operations and impact more African businesses and travelers,” said Itule.

“We approached the Africa Tech Summit in London with a mix of excitement and apprehension, as it was our very first time pitching publicly to a large audience. ATS provided us not just a stage, but a launchpad into realms we had aspired to reach”

Selected ventures not only benefit from networking opportunities but are also featured in the investment deal book, enhancing their access to potential investors. To qualify for the showcase, ventures must be African, with at least one African co-founder or headquartered in Africa, have a product or service that is innovative and designed for scale and must be able to present in person at the summit.

Alongside the Investment Showcase, the summit offers a variety of informative and insightful sessions including, keynotes, fireside chats, panels, breakout sessions, masterclasses and networking opportunities.

Early bird tickets for the event are on sale now. Ventures interested in applying for the Investment Showcase can submit applications via the website until 2nd May.

About Africa Tech Summit

Africa Tech Summit (ATS) is a leading African tech conference series providing insight and networking with the African tech ecosystem in London, Kenya, and West Africa. ATSLDN brings together tech leaders, MNO’s, banks, international investors, entrepreneurs, governments, trade bodies, media, and leading ventures to drive investment and business in African tech. Africa Tech Summit London

