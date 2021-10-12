African tourism body honors Tanzania’s leader for promoting the sector

The African Tourism Board (ATB) has honored Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan with the Continental Tourism Award for her contribution to the country’s tourism sector.

ATB, mandated to promote and facilitate tourism growth and development across the continent, said it was impressed by President Hassan’s unwavering commitment to the promotion of tourism in Tanzania.

Speaking at the opening of the first East African Community (EAC) regional tourism expo (EARTE) in the northern city of Arusha, Cuthbert Ncube, the ATB Executive Chairman, said the Tanzanian leader ensured that the tourism industry rebounded amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tanzania becomes the first country within the EAC region to host the East African regional tourism expo. The expo aims at creating awareness on tourism investment opportunities and promoting EAC as a single tourism destination amid the COVID-19 pandemic.