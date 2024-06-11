African Union Calls for Swift UN Security Council Reform

Bankole Adeoye, the African Union’s Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, has urged African nations to accelerate efforts for reforming the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Speaking at the 11th Ministerial-Level Meeting of the AU Committee of Ten on the Reform of the UNSC in Algiers, Adeoye emphasized the need for negotiations to expedite the reform process.

The meeting, reported by Algeria’s official APS news agency, highlighted Africa’s priorities, including the imperative to silence weapons, combat terrorism, achieve continental integration, and secure better representation on the international stage.

Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf underscored Africa’s aspiration for a reformed Security Council that addresses historical injustices and moves away from the tensions and divisions that have hindered its effectiveness. Attaf stressed that Africa’s underrepresentation in the Security Council has broader implications for the global system.

Timothy Musa Kabba, Sierra Leone’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and chair of the committee, emphasized the importance of African unity in advancing Security Council reform. He called on African leaders to expedite negotiations to achieve this goal.

The Committee of Ten, established in 2005, comprises Algeria, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Libya, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Uganda, and Zambia.