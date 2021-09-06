African Union condemns seizure of power by force in Guinea

The African Union (AU) on Sunday condemned any attempt to seize power by force in the West African country Guinea.

The 55-member pan-African bloc called for an immediate release of the country’s President Alpha Conde.

The AU statement was jointly attributed to Felix Tshisekedi, president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), who is also the current chairperson of the AU, and Moussa Faki Mahamat, the AU Commission chairperson.

Tshisekedi and Mahamat further called on the Peace and Security Council of the AU to meet urgently to examine the new situation in Guinea and to take appropriate measures in the circumstances.

Guinea’s defense ministry said on Sunday in an official press release that “the Presidential Guard, supported by the defense and security forces, contained the threat and pushed back the group of insurgents.”

According to the statement, it was in the early hours of the day that Conakry, the capital, witnessed heavy gunfire perpetrated by elements of the Special Forces Group.

The defense ministry specified in the press release that “the insurgents sowed fear and disturbed the peace of the people on the outskirts of the Presidential Palace.”

“Security and sweeping operations are continuing to restore order and peace” and the president of the republic, Alpha Conde called on the people to calm and asked them to be vigilant during military operations.

Earlier, “army putschists” said that they had captured Guinea’s president and dissolved the government, according to media reports. Enditem