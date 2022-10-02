African Union condemns violence in Burkina Faso

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat has condemned the latest violence in Burkina Faso.

“The Chairperson calls upon the Burkina Faso military to immediately and totally refrain from any acts of violence or threats to the civilian population, civil liberties, and human rights and ensure strict compliance with the electoral deadline for the restoration of constitutional order by July 1, 2024, at the latest,” said the AU Commission chairperson via a press statement on Friday.

“The Chairperson reaffirms the continued support of the AU to the people of Burkina Faso to ensure peace, stability, and development of the country,” the statement further said.

A group of soldiers on Friday dismissed Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who came to power in Burkina Faso in a coup at the end of January.

On Jan. 24, former Burkinabe President Roch Marc Christian Kabore was overthrown in a coup.

Damiba was sworn in as the new president of Burkina Faso on Feb. 16. Enditem