A delegation from the African Union (AU) on June 5, 2021 paid a courtesy call on the Hon. Minister for Youth and Sports to officially inform him about their visit to the country and to establish a warm relationship with him going forward.

The agenda of their visit was to meet the officials of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2023 African Games to assess the capacity and preparation of Ghana in the hosting and organisation of the Games.

The Chairman of the Technical Committee for the Organisation of the African Games (TCAG) and leader of the delegation, Mr. Stanley Mutoya noted that they have so much confidence in Ghana that the Games would be well organized adding that there was a need for them to travel to Ghana to assess the infrastructure and other logistics needed as well as to orient members of the LOC for the successful hosting of the Games.

The Minister, Hon Mustapha Ussif expressed gratitude to the delegation for the visit and reiterated Government’s commitment to the hosting of 54 African countries in Ghana to participate in over 25 games and expressed optimism that Ghana will be ready to host one of the best ever games organised in the history of the competition in 2023.

He stressed that Ghana has began to hunt for great talents from the grassroots level to ensure the country is able to win most medals in the competitions.

The delegation will begin with their tour of assessment of facilities led by the Chairman of the LOC, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare.

Source – MOYS