African Union Peace and Security Council: Morocco supports Libya’s candidacy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Government of National Unity has expressed its gratitude for the support of the Kingdom of Morocco for Libya’s candidacy for a seat on the African Union Peace and Security Council for the Northern region for the period 2025-2028.

In a press release published on Friday, the Ministry stressed that this support offers Libya the opportunity to make an effective contribution to efforts to strengthen security and stability on the African continent, pointing out that the country has not held a seat on the Council for ten years.

The Libyan Foreign Ministry also praised the solid relations between the two countries, expressing its gratitude for the important role played by Morocco in supporting legitimacy in Libya, both regionally and internationally, as well as for its support for the Libyan people’s efforts to achieve security, stability and development.

The ministry also praised the role played by Morocco in facilitating the inter-Libyan dialogue, which culminated in the signing of the Skhirat Agreement on December 17, 2015, affirming its commitment to continue strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields, in the common interest of the two peoples.