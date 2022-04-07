African Union prepares for summit on terrorism

Angolan authorities and a delegation of the African Union (AU) gathered in Luanda, the Angolan capital, Tuesday to analyze issues related to the preparation of the Extraordinary Summit on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Regimes in Africa.

According to a note from the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the delegations of the AU and of Angola expressed concerns about the sources of tension and instability in the different regions of Africa at the talks.

The AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Bankole Adeoye has been in Luanda since Monday for the meeting, with the Angolan delegation to the talks being led by Foreign Affairs Minister Tete Antonio.

During the meeting, the two delegations evaluated the current African mechanisms for preventing and combating terrorism and unconstitutional changes in governments. They also reflected on the need to review and improve measures for political and operational actions to prevent and combat terrorism in Africa, including maritime crime and unconstitutional regime changes.

The Extraordinary Summit on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Regimes will be held in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, next May. Enditem