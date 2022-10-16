African University College of Communication cleans Adabraka Market

The African University College of Communication (AUCC), as part of its 20th Anniversary, undertook a cleanup exercise at the Adabraka Market in Accra.

The exercise engaged market women on how to sell hygienically and observe Covid-19 protocols.

They were also taken through breast cancer prevention, detection and treatment.

Some market women joined the clean-up exercise.

Professor Abeiku Blankson, the President of AUCC, said the exercise was necessary because foodstuffs were sold and eaten at the market.

He said the exercise would be done yearly to maintain good sanitation at the market.

The Registrar of AUCC, Dr Julian Owusu-Ansah, who also participated in the exercise, said the University had established a scholarship scheme for students who lived in the Adabraka community to help them achieve their dreams.

“The scholarship is gender balanced. The management of the University has decided that at least two boys and two girls will be selected for every academic year..,” she said.

“You need to be a member of the Adabraka community, you should have gone through high school and completed, you should be a brilliant student and at least should be contributing to the community, this is solely for the Adabraka community.”

The Queen mother of the Adabraka community, Naa Korkor Aadzieoyi I, commended the University for the gesture and encouraged the traders to enrol their wards in the University.