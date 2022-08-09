African women leaders deploy solidarity mission to Kenyan polls

African women leaders said Monday they have deployed a solidarity mission for Kenya’s Tuesday’s general elections.

Thelma Awori, team leader of the delegation of the African Women leadership Network (AWLN) told Xinhua in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that the mission comprises eight women drawn from across the continent.

“We are here to see how the electoral process is shaping up and to give encouragement to women seeking elective positions and to let them know that their African sisters are with them,” Awori said.

AWLN is co-convened under the leadership of the African Union (AU) and the United Nations.

The UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) and Office of the AU Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security at the AU Commission (AUC), are leading the implementation of the AWLN.

Awori said that her mission is keen to have more young women to avail themselves for elective positions so that they take the mantle for pushing forward the women’s agenda.

Awori added that her organization is also rooting for gender parity in all appointed and elected positions.

Helen Ekene Kezie-Nwoha, a member of the solidarity mission, said that women comprise about 50 percent of Kenya’s population and so they should have a strong voice in decision-making.

She noted that women are good peacemakers and given Kenya’s history of electoral violence, it is important to have women involved so that peace in Kenya is maintained. Enditem