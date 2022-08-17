African Women Solidarity Mission to Kenya calls for calm

African Women Solidarity Mission to Kenya called on all political actors and the general public to remain calm and refrain from violence.

The mission also congratulated Kenyans “for a successful election” on August 9. The statement came as the country’s elections commission announced Deputy President William Ruto has been elected as the country’s next President with 50.49 percent of the vote.

“While commending the elections which were democratic, the mission calls on all political stakeholders and the Kenyan people to remain calm and refrain from violence,” an AU statement issued late Monday read.

The mission also urged Kenyans to demonstrate a high level of commitment toward the advancement of the democratic process in Kenya.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati said Ruto garnered 7176,141 votes, or 50.49 percent of the total votes cast ahead of veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga who garnered about 6.94 million votes, or 48.85 percent of the votes.

The African Women Solidarity Mission was deployed by the African Women Leader’s Network and facilitated by the Office of African Union(AU) Special Envoy on Women Peace and Security with support from the UN Office to the AU.

It aimed at supporting efforts by Kenyan women to promote women’s participation in leadership and conflict prevention for peaceful democratic elections.

Immediately after the announcement of the presidential results, protests broke out in some parts of the East African country, mainly Odinga’s strongholds in western Kenya, the capital Nairobi and the eastern part of the country. Enditem