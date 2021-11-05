African Writers’ Day: Use your writings as channels for social change – GAW

The Ghana Association of Writers (GAW) has urged its members and African writers to always use their writings as channels to effect social change and ensure national development.

“As writers, we must remain resolute to these ideals, and always think about how we can become an effective force to advance our national and Pan African objectives.”

The Association said in a statement signed by its President, Mr Francis Gbormittah, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, ahead of the commemoration of this year’s International African Writers’ Association, on Sunday, November 7.

The International African Writers’ Day was established in 1991 at the Conference of African Ministers of Education and Culture held in Cotonou, Benin.

At this conference, a resolution was passed to celebrate International African Writers’ Day in all African countries and in the international community each year on November 7, which also marks the day the Pan African Writers Association (PAWA) was founded.

It aimed at offering African people a time to ponder over and celebrate the contributions of African writers in the development of the African continent.

The statement saluted and appreciated its members and all African writers for their unflinching determination to transform society and sustain the values of traditions and cultures through their writings.

It praised the late Professor Atukwei Okai, former Secretary-General of PAWA, for his foresight and impressive achievements in the service of the Association.

“GAW believes that the winning of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature by an African, Abdulrazak Gurnah, is a sure signal that African writers are moving in a progressive direction,” it added.

The Association will mark the day as part of its monthly variety literary event, on Sunday.