African Youth Boxing Championship Launches in Guinea with Skills Training

The African Youth Boxing Championship commenced in Conakry, Guinea, on May 16, 2025, uniting the continent’s top young boxers for a showcase of skill and sportsmanship.

Alongside competitive bouts, the event features three International Boxing Association (IBA) certification courses aimed at elevating professional standards: a Referee & Judge (R&J) course, Coaching course, and International Technical Official (ITO) course.

Ghana’s delegation includes George Lamptey, a Ghana Olympic Committee Board member and certified International Technical Officer, who will participate in the ITO training. The courses, open to officials and coaches from across Africa, seek to strengthen technical expertise and foster uniformity in boxing governance and mentorship.

The championship underscores efforts to develop boxing talent and infrastructure in Africa, addressing gaps in officiating and coaching quality. By combining competition with education, organizers aim to create a sustainable pathway for athletes and professionals, ensuring the sport’s growth aligns with global benchmarks.