African Youth Chess Championship: Ghanaian silver medalist gets GH¢2000 from NSA

Master Phillip Selikem Yao Amoako, 11-year-old silver medalist at the 2021 African Youth Chess Championship, on Thursday, September 30, was rewarded with Ghc 2,000 from the Director-General of National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi.

The NSA Director General presented a cash reward of GHS 2,000 to Yao Amoako as educational support and urged him not to relent in his efforts to achieve success in the sport.

The budding talent clinched Ghana’s only medal in the competition which was hosted by Ghana and presented the medal to the NSA in the company of the Ghana Chess Association President, Mr. Philip Ameku.

The one-week competition, which took place at the Best Western Plus Hotel, in Accra saw about 150 players from 14 countries participating.

Ghana was joined by 13 other including countries participated Egypt, Tunisia, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Mauritania, Mali, Malawi, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Botswana, Sao Tome, and Principe, and Togo for the 2021 Chess Tournament.