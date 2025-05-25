Africans Advocate for Enhanced Global Role – Afrobarometer

A majority of Africans believe their countries should hold greater influence in international decision-making bodies such as the United Nations, according to a 2025 Afrobarometer survey spanning 30 nations.

Released ahead of Africa Day, the findings highlight robust public support for systemic reforms in global governance, alongside mixed perceptions of foreign powers and regional organizations.

The survey, conducted through face-to-face interviews with a margin of error of ±2–3%, found that 71% of respondents endorse increased African representation in global institutions. Support was strongest in Tunisia and Senegal, where 57% and 54% of citizens, respectively, “strongly agree” with the proposition. Conversely, Angola (17%) and Cabo Verde (20%) showed the lowest enthusiasm.

Perceptions of regional organizations remain largely positive, with 57% of Africans affirming that their national interests are adequately recognized by the African Union (AU). Regional economic communities, such as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), also garnered 55% approval. However, skepticism persists in nations like Mali, where 34% view the AU’s influence negatively, and Guinea (30%).

Foreign relations present a paradox: while 60% of respondents rate China’s influence as positive—surpassing the U.S. (53%), EU (49%), and former colonial powers (41%)—the data coincides with demands for equitable global governance. Analysts suggest this reflects pragmatic acknowledgment of foreign investments, even as citizens push for structural overhauls in institutions like the UN.

The report aligns with Africa Day 2025’s focus on reparative justice and the AU’s calls for reforms addressing historical inequities. It also follows growing momentum to repatriate looted cultural artifacts and recalibrate economic systems.

Africa Day, observed on May 25, commemorates the 1963 founding of the Organisation of African Unity. The survey underscores public alignment with the AU’s Agenda 2063, which prioritizes continental self-reliance and amplified global agency.