Africans Champion Media’s Watchdog Role Amid Growing Concerns Over Press Freedom

A majority of Africans support the media’s role in holding governments accountable, even as many perceive declining press freedom across the continent, according to a new Afrobarometer survey released ahead of World Press Freedom Day 2025.

The study, spanning 30 countries, reveals a stark contrast between public demand for investigative journalism and growing skepticism about the media’s autonomy.

Across the surveyed nations, 41% of citizens believe their news media is “not very free” or “not at all free” to operate without government interference, while 55% view it as “somewhat” or “completely” free. Perceptions vary dramatically by country: in Congo-Brazzaville, 83% report limited media freedom, compared to just 15% in Tanzania. Over the past three years, Guinea saw the sharpest decline in perceived press freedom (+21 percentage points), followed by Mali (+16) and Madagascar (+14). Conversely, Gabon (-32 points), Morocco (-13), and Côte d’Ivoire (-9) recorded notable improvements.

Despite these challenges, 64% of Africans assert that the media should publish freely without state control, rejecting government censorship. An overwhelming 72% endorse the media’s duty to “constantly investigate and report on government mistakes and corruption,” with only 25% fearing that critical reporting harms national interests.

The findings underscore a paradox: even as citizens value transparency, trust in media institutions is tested by political pressures and restrictive laws. In countries like Nigeria (59%) and Cameroon (69%), where most see the media as constrained, journalists frequently face legal threats and violence. Meanwhile, nations like Namibia (22%) and Tunisia (23%) reflect higher confidence in press independence.

Afrobarometer’s data, drawn from 41,200 face-to-face interviews, highlights the media’s pivotal role in African democracies. Yet the erosion of press freedom in over a third of surveyed countries raises alarms for advocates. “These trends signal a need to safeguard journalists and reform laws that stifle free expression,” noted Daniel Iberi, Afrobarometer’s East Africa communications coordinator.

The report arrives amid global debates over digital censorship and disinformation. While social media expands access to information, its credibility lags: only 26% of Ghanaians trusted online platforms in a related 2024 survey. Traditional media retains moderate trust, but declining figures (41% for both private and state outlets) suggest audiences crave greater accountability.

As Africa navigates political shifts and economic challenges, the tension between governance and press freedom remains critical. The data advocates for policies that protect journalists while fostering public engagement, ensuring media can fulfill its watchdog role without fear.