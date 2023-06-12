Africans impressed by Chinese inclusive growth in tackling poverty

African academicians and diplomats have said they were impressed by Chinese inclusive growth in tackling poverty.

Humphrey Moshi, a professor of economics at the state-run University of Dar es Salaam and director of the Center for Chinese Studies at the University of Dar es Salaam, said on Saturday the Chinese economy has focused on six pillars, including inclusive growth or shared growth and visionary leadership with people-centered development.

Moshi made the remarks at a lecture on experiences of poverty alleviation in China jointly organized by the Center for International Policy-Africa in collaboration with China-Africa Institute.

“Leaning from the Chinese experience and adapting them to our own circumstances will be the most important vehicle for ensuring that Africa in the next few decades is going to reduce poverty,” said Moshi.

Deng Obed Madol Majok, the Charge d’Affaires of the embassy of South Sudan in Tanzania, said the lecture was very enriching and Africa could borrow a leaf from China and see how the continent can move forward in alleviating poverty.

Msuya Mangachi, a retired Tanzanian career diplomat, said China can help Africa in addressing distortions that arise in tackling poverty, including value addition to products rather than exporting them raw.

The lecture chaired by Prof Zhou Yunfan, Vice-President of China-Africa Institute, was entitled: Experiences of Poverty Alleviation of China and Implication for China-Tanzania Cooperation.

Prof Cai Fang, former president of China-Africa Institute, spoke on contribution of economic recovery to poverty alleviation in China; Prof Wu Guobao, a researcher from the Institute of Rural Development, talked about approaches and experiences of poverty alleviation in China; and Dr Deng Yanting, deputy director of Division of Security Studies at China-Africa Institute, talked about implication of China’s experience for China-Tanzania cooperation.

China-Africa Institute aims to enhance mutual learning between Chinese and African civilizations and to strengthen exchanges of their experience in governance and development.