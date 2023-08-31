Africans should stop saying they are black, black is evil – Oyakhilome

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the founder of Christ Embassy, has expressed the view that it is time for Africans to reconsider identifying themselves solely as “black,” as he associates this term with notions of aimlessness , lack of direction and evil.

“‘How many African countries have access to electricity? Without reliable power, how can progress be achieved? By comparing yourselves to those who might be taking advantage of you, you’re potentially doing yourself a disservice”, he quizzed.

According to him, black traditionally symbolizes the absence of colour ,direction and evil.