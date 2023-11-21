Africa’s aviation specialists meets to discuss industry challenges, growth

Hundreds of aviation experts from Africa and beyond are gathering in Uganda to address common challenges affecting the industry on the continent.

The 55th African Airlines Association (AFRAA) general assembly commenced Monday in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, under the theme “Strides to Transform Aviation for Development.”

Uganda’s Vice President Jessica Alupo who inaugurated the assembly said that it had convened at a critical juncture for continental aviation. “The industry must make crucial decisions to position itself in Africa’s socioeconomic transformation.”

“As Africa pursues the goal of continental integration, it is crucial to prioritize the growth of air transport for enhanced intra-Africa connectivity,” she added, highlighting the significance of aviation due to inadequate coverage of interstate movement by rail and road infrastructure.

Abderahmane Berthe, secretary general of AFRAA, said the continent must focus on aviation as a crucial driver for socioeconomic development on the continent. “Cooperation, Collaboration and joint industry actions are essential in this process. AFRAA intends to play a pivotal role in navigating African airlines by charting a sustainable path in support of rejuvenating the continent’s aviation industry through specific support measures.”

Berthe also noted that in 2022, African airlines carried 67 million passengers, signifying a 55.8 percent annual growth.