Africa’s biggest pay-TV group, Multichoice, on Friday commemorated its 25 years of existence in Zambia with a launch of a book highlighting stories of different individuals and stakeholders whose lives have been enriched by the entertainment firm.

A first of its kind, the commemorative book, called Panali Panali, features testimonies told through the history and legacy of Multichoice Zambia as seen from the eyes of Zambians.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga commended the firm for the contribution it has made to the country and in supporting the government achieve so many national objectives.

“I am happy to see the contribution and help that Multichoice is giving the government to further so many national objectives, from creating jobs to enlivening our film sector,” he said.

He further commended the firm for the strides made in Zambia’s film industry, adding that the firm has now become a household name.

Multichoice Zambia chairperson Juliana Mwila said the firm was a stellar example of the power of public-private partnerships.

According to her, the firm has changed the story of Zambia and its people by giving viewers a window to the world, given content producers a platform for their voices to be heard and brought entire communities together united. Enditem