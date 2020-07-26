Family members of a person that died of COVID-19 converse with health workers during a burial ceremony, on the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia, May 8, 2020. Somali health ministry on Sunday confirmed 57 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total infections to 1,054. Fawziya Abikar, health minister said three people succumbed to the deadly respiratory disease, raising the death toll to 51. (Xinhua/Hassan Bashi)
(Xinhua/Hassan Bashi)

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the African continent reached 828,214 on Sunday, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, a specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) Commission, said that the number of deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic rose to 17,509 as of Sunday afternoon.

The continental disease control and prevention agency also stressed that some 484,038 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 had recovered across the continent so far.

South Africa, which has reported 434,200 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases, is Africa’s most affected country in terms of positive cases, followed by Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria and Morocco, it was noted. Enditem

