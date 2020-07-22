The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the African continent reached 749,492 on Wednesday, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) Commission, in its latest situation update issued on Wednesday said that the number of deaths related to the pandemic rose to 15,726 as of Wednesday.

The continental disease control and prevention agency also stressed that some 409,568 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered across the continent so far.

South Africa is Africa’s highest affected country, followed by Egypt and Nigeria, it was noted.

The Southern Africa region is the most affected area in terms of confirmed cases, followed by northern Africa and western Africa, Africa CDC said.

The Africa CDC had earlier this week said that some 40 African countries are still under “full border closure” while night-time curfew has been activated across around 34 countries in an effort to halt the spread of the infectious virus. Enditem

Advertisements